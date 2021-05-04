New Volkswagen ID.4 GTX previews the future of the GTI

WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen has spiced up its electric family with the new all-wheel drive ID.4 GTX. The ID.4 GTX is the first member of the GTX electric high-performance brand.

The new model doubles up on motor power, relying on its all-wheel drive to slash acceleration times and boost performance. The greater GTX brand will no doubt help Volkswagen appeal to drivers looking for a sharper ride on the way toward meeting its electric fleet goals.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

HOT HATCH FAST

The ID.4 GTX makes good on the promise of a higher-horsepower all-wheel-drive ID.4 variant Volkswagen had been floating since last year's ID.4 launch. It adds a front motor to the standard rear-wheel drive layout to get all four wheels spinning with up to 220kW, launching from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and onward to an electronically limited 180km/h top speed.

SPORTY LOOKS

To convey its more dynamic intentions, the GTX debuts with the always-sporty combination of red and black, wearing a contrast black roof and spoiler atop a deep-red body. A honeycomb design at the sides of the front bumper and an X-shaped braking signature in the LED taillight clusters further distinguish the GTX trim from the standard ID.4.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

Inside, "GTX" logos appear on the seat backs, steering wheel and side sills. "X-Blue" trim and red contrast seams brighten up the look, while an augmented reality display and minimised dashboard design with small digital instrument panel and floating central infotainment display keep the driver zeroed in on what's out in front of the bumper.

NOT CONFIRMED FOR SOUTH AFRICA

The GTX will launch in Europe this summer with a price tag of R878 000 on the German market, where it will be eligible for a R130 000 in that country. Volkwagen doesn't mention any plans to bring the GTX to South Africa just yet, but it has hinted at ID cars arriving here by the end of the year. Watch this space for more information in the GTX brand.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

IOL MOTORING