New Volkswagen Polo Sedan revealed and it’s coming to South Africa later in 2022

Pune, India: Late last year, VWSA confirmed that it planned to launch a new-generation Volkswagen Polo Sedan in the third quarter of 2022, as one of eight new product introductions scheduled for the year, which also include the new Polo, Caddy, Golf R and Taigo. Volkswagen also confirmed that the new Polo Sedan would be sourced from India once again, and we now know how it will look, following its unveiling in that country on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisment

It’s a facelifted version of the Volkswagen Virtus that is sold in markets such as South America, and while it keeps that name for the Indian market, SA models are expected to carry over the Polo Sedan nameplate. The new sedan is built on the MQB-AO-IN variant of Volkswagen’s modular platform, meaning it’s closely related to the Skoda Slavia. Measuring 4561mm in length (up 171mm) and 1752mm in width (+53mm) the new Volkswagen Polo Sedan is significantly bigger than the current model, meaning it could also serve as something of a stand-in for the departed Jetta. Local specifications and prices will be released closer to launch.

But for what it’s worth, customers in India get to choose between a 1.0 TSI turbopetrol with 85kW and 178Nm on tap, and a 1.5 TSI unit that’s good for 110kW and 250Nm. The 1.0 engine is available in six-speed manual and automatic guises while the 1.5 is paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmission. The cabin of the new Volkswagen Polo Sedan closely resembles the hatch version that’s built in SA, and available features include a VW Play touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers as well as a digital instrument cluster with customisable interface. Watch this space for more local information later in the year as it becomes available.

Story continues below Advertisment