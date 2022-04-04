New Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace seven-seater is here: SA prices & specs

JOHANNESBURG - Following the 2021 introduction of the facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan, VWSA is now launching the larger Allspace model in South Africa, which will be available in dealerships from April. Pricing for the new Tiguan Allspace has been released, and VWSA is offering a simplified range complete with a new grade structure. The entry-level 1.4 TSI Life DSG model starts at R671 700, and from there you can upgrade to a 1.4 TSI R-Line for R719 700 or a 2.0 4Motion TSI Style for R726 000. Topping the range is the 2.0 TSI R-Line at R798 000.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Allspace gets a similar facelift to the regular Tiguan models, with the most prominent design changes being at the front. Inside the design remains familiar, but Volkswagen is offering fresh infotainment systems and new driver assistance tech. Fitted as standard is an 8.0-inch Composition Media touchscreen audio system with voice control, but buyers can option up to the 9.2-inch Discover Pro system with navigation and wireless App Connect. Standard features in the 1.4 TSI Life include “Frankfurt” 18-inch alloy wheels, three-zone automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, cruise control, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles, rain sensor, electric tailgate, auto-dimming rear view mirror, front and rear park distance control, six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The 2.0 TSI Style adds Premium Comfort seats with Vienna leather upholstery and this model is also distinguished by 18-inch “Nizza” alloy wheels. The R-Line variants are further distinguished by an R-Line design package, which also includes 19-inch “Valencia” rims. Inside the R-Line models gain a sports steering wheel and 30-colour ambient lighting. The 2022 model change also brings a comprehensive array of optional “IQ Drive” semi-autonomous driving technology, including Adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane assist and autonomous emergency braking.

Story continues below Advertisment

Other options include Head-up Display, Park Assist with Trailer Manoeuvring System, matrix LED lights, eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and (on R-Line models only) a Black Style Package. The two turbopetrol engines carry over as before, with the 1.4 TSI unit producing 110kW and 250Nm and the 2.0 TSI offering 132kW and 320Nm. In the 1.4 TSI a six-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox drives the front wheels, while the 2.0 TSI comes with a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive system. The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan. Watch this space for more details when VWSA officially launches the new model.

Story continues below Advertisment

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Pricing (April 2022) 1.4 TSI Life DSG - R671 700 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG - R719 700

Story continues below Advertisment