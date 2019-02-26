Volkswagen is celebrating the world premiere of the new Touareg V8 TDI at the Geneva International Motor Show.

INTERNATIONAL - Volkswagen is celebrating the world premiere of the new Touareg V8 TDI at the Geneva International Motor Show (7–17 March). Its output of 310 kW / 421 PS makes it the most powerful SUV with a diesel engine from a German manufacturer.

The maximum torque of the high tech turbo diesel engine reaches the level of a super sports car: 900 newton metres. Whether cruising at low speeds, moving fast or going off- road – this power provides superior drive characteristics. The new flagship vehicle will come on the market at the end of May.



The 250 km/h-fast Touareg V8 TDI demonstrates the potential of its dynamics as it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Like all Touareg models, the new V8 version also complies with the Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard. Those purchasing the top model will have the choice between the standard Elegance design package or the Atmosphere package. Elegance stands for a technical interior design dominated by metal and cool colour tones; Atmosphere is a warm interior environment where wood and natural tones prevail.



The seat system and door trims of both versions have a leather finish (“Vienna” type) as standard. The interior of the Touareg V8 TDI thus creates both an exclusive and an avant-garde comfort zone. The screens of the Innovision Cockpit (digitised display and controls) with their glass covered surfaces, tanned leathers and aluminium and chrome details allow the extraordinarily high quality of the Touareg V8 TDI to be seen and felt. The wood applications are particularly elegant. An example of the Atmosphere design package: a narrow wing made of “curved beam wood” extends over the entire width of the dash panel here – a wood application curved as one part and made of ash that follows the shape of the dash panel.

Compared to the models with V6-engines, the Touareg V8 TDI additionally includes air suspension, a boot lid that opens and closes electrically, comfort seats, an anti-theft alarm system, stainless steel pedals and the “Light & Sight” package (including automatically dimming exterior mirrors and automatic headlights) as standard. The Touareg V8 TDI also comes with 19-inch Tirano alloy wheels instead of 18-inch wheels.

The equipment range also includes state-of-the-art driver assist and running gear systems. Some of the features that increase safety include “Night Vision” (detects people and animals in the dark using a thermal imaging camera), “Traffic Jam and Roadwork Lane Assist” (partly automated steering and lane departure warning, acceleration and braking, up to 60 km/h) and “Front Cross Traffic Assist” (responds to cross traffic in front of the Touareg). Technologies like the active all-wheel steering system (makes the Touareg as easy to handle as a compact car) and a roll stabilisation system with electromechanically controlled anti-roll bars further perfect handling and comfort. One of the best lighting systems in the world provides additional safety and comfort at night: the interactive “IQ.Light – LED matrix headlight”.

- IOL MOTORING / NEWSPRESS