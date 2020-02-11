Phoenix, Arizona - Cybertruck, you’ve got company.. American electric truck maker Nikola has released the first pictures of its pick-up truck, the Badger, which it says will be the most advanced zero emission pick-up in the world. Not only will it be available as a conventional plug-in electric vehicle, with a range of around 480km between charges, but there will also be a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric (FCEV) version with a range in the region of 965km. What’s more, when no hydrogen is available, the FCEV version will still be able to operate as a normal plug-in electric vehicle, albeit with a range of 480km. But Nikola also has a plan for the hydrogen refuelling aspect, with 700 stations set to be built across North America.

Of course, the Badger will have to do battle with Tesla’s Cybertruck, and it certainly seems to have the necessary muscle, with Nikola claiming outputs of 675kW and 1330Nm, and an estimated zero to 96km/h time of 2.9 seconds.

There’s also some handy stuff for the tradesmen, including a 15kW power outlet for tools, lights and compressors, which is sufficient to assist a construction site for around 12 hours.

It’s not an entirely in-house creation though, with Nicola utilising the parts and manufacturing facilities of an established car company whose name will soon be announced.