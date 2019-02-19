Johannesburg - Nissan’s Micra has officially gone tech-savvy with the release of the Acenta Plus Tech derivative that packs in an array of gizmos aimed at making life both easier and safer. These fall under the brand’s suite of technologies that it likes to call ‘Nissan Intelligent Mobility’ and which, in plain English, refer to a range of driver assistance features made possible by four cameras positioned strategically around the car.

The key feature here is the Around View Monitor, which - through the 17.8cm screen - gives you a 360-degree ‘birds eye’ view around the car to make parking easier.

The system includes Moving Object Detection, which warns you about possible nearby hazards when you’re parked or waiting at an intersection.

Also included in this tech deal are Blind Spot Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (which can theoretically warn you of an impending frontal collision and then assist with the braking if you don’t react in time).

Another feature exclusive to this model is a keyless activation system with push-button start.

Like the Acenta Plus derivative that it’s based on, the Tech comes with a touch-screen infotainment system that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto connectivity has been added too, and there’s a dedicated Siri button on the steering wheel.

Power, as per the rest of the range, comes from a Renault-sourced 0.9-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, good for 66kW and 140Nm. Do bear in mind, however, that a perkier 1-litre turbo is set to replace that motor as a running change during the course of 2019, so you might want to wait for that.

Priced at R299 900, the Tech commands a R16 000 premium over the Acenta Plus model, which is well worth it in our book.

IOL Motoring



