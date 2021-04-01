Nissan might have just created the perfect tow vehicle for your Godzilla GT-R (but we can’t have it)

DUBAI - Nissan has revealed its 2021 Patrol Nismo to the world, marking the latest chapter for the company’s performance brand. The vehicle premiered globally through a virtual event, streamed on YouTube. The SUV will be available exclusively to customers in the Middle East and begins a year-long celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the dawn of the Nissan Patrol in 1951. RIGHT CAR RIGHT TIME Thierry Sabbagh, managing director, Nissan Middle East said: “Since the launch of the Nismo brand in the region, we have listened to our customers to understand their evolving needs, and worked with our global teams to deliver a Nismo product that not only addresses customer demand, but also takes the iconic Patrol experience to a whole new level. With the 2021 Patrol Nismo, our customers can experience the thrill of handling a car with a racing spirit and turn heads as they glide through the streets.” “The exciting enhancements to the 2021 Patrol Nismo make it the ultimate mark for performance, luxury and respect, and adds to our strong Patrol proposition and overall business strategy to ensure we remain a class apart in the region. We are proud to launch this product exclusively for our customers in the Middle East, especially as we mark the 70th anniversary of the Patrol – and look forward to seeing our customers discover what this eye-catching SUV has to offer,” Sabbagh continued. NISMO INSIDE AND OUTSIDE

The signature Nismo red line wrap covers the circumference at the model’s base, the contour adding a boost to its definition, while the 22-inch, two-tone aluminium wheels sport the Nismo logo to add a distinctive aesthetic. The SUV’s tuned suspension features Bilstein shock absorbers, which is said to provide sportier and improved handling.

While the exterior of the Patrol Nismo boasts confidence, the interiors exude pure luxury and Nismo’s racing pedigree in equal measure. Spacious front seats help drivers become one with their car, while the premium quality and crafted quilting continues the Nismo’s narrative in bringing performance and luxury to its owners. Alcantara fabric with side leather, the upholstery of choice for racing cars, is one of the latest design modifications to the Nismo to add to the plushness of the interiors.

V8 ENGINE FOR THE AGES

Each vehicle is tuned to flawlessness by Nissan’s legendary Takumi craftsmen team, a team of four master engine builders allowed to hand-build the Nissan GT-R engines at Nissan’s Yokohama engine plant. Their skill in tuning the Patrol’s V8 engine results in a concentrated 319 kW and a torque of 560Nm.

The 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo has also been upgraded with latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies to provide drivers with peace of mind while driving. The latest additions include Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Smart Rear View Mirror and a High Beam Assist. Technology upgrades to the Patrol Nismo also include Apple CarPlay compatibility, wireless charging capability and USB ports including USB-A and USB-C.

IOL MOTORING