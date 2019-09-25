Dubai - Nissan has given its biggest and longest-standing 4x4 model a significant refresh for 2020, and this includes a more modern looking front end as well as a new dual-screen cabin interface, fancier seats and additional driver assistance features. At the front end you’ll see a much bigger and bolder ‘V-motion’ grille flanked by redesigned boomerang-shaped LED headlights, with that theme also extending to the taillights, which additionally get sequential indicators.

Nissan claims to have made significant reductions in noise and vibration, making for a quieter cabin, and it also looks somewhat fancier, thanks to new diamond-stitch quilted leather seats.

The Nissan Patrol also ups its technological game with a new dual screen interface, which works through two vertically stacked touchscreens. The system is also now compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A final garnish is the new hand-stitched leather steering wheel.

New driver assist gadgets include Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection as well as Nissan’s Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system.

Depending on the market in question, Nissan offers two normally aspirated petrol engines in the 2020 Patrol - a 4-litre V6 with 205kW and 394Nm on tap and a 5.6 V8 that’s good for 298kW and 560Nm.

And yes, it’s still one of the most capable off-road vehicles that money can buy, with all models featuring Nissan’s All-Mode 4x4 system with various driver-selectable modes.

Those choosing the V8 model can also opt for Nissan’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control adaptive suspension system that promises a smoother ride.

