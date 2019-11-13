ROSSLYN - Nissan is expanding its Micra range with a more powerful 1-litre turbo engine, and now local pricing has been made available on the Nissan South Africa website.
According to the specs page, the new engine doesn’t completely replace the current 66kW, 140Nm, 900cc three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which continues to be offered at the lower end of the range in Visia (R252 800), Acenta (R279 400) and Acenta Plus (R295 400) spec grades.
The new 1-litre DIG-T engine, which is good for 86kW and 180Nm, is available in Acenta Plus (R305 900), Tekna (R326 300) and Tekna Plus (R336 900) guises, and in the former case it commands a mere R10 000 premium over the 66kW version, which is well worth it in our book.
The new 1.0 DIG-T engine is more sophisticated in many respects, boasting direct fuel injection, with injectors mounted centrally in the combustion chamber to create a more targeted fuel spray pattern. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual transmission only, while the 66kW versions continue with a five-speed manual, and there is currently no word on whether an automatic gearbox option will ever be offered.
In spec terms, the 66kW Visia kicks the range off with all the basic comforts, including manual aircon, a basic two-speaker sound system with Bluetooth, cruise control, six airbags and Vehicle Dynamic Control.