Nissan reveals all-new Outlander SUV with bold styling and Nissan genes

TOKYO - Mitsubishi has pulled the wraps off its new-generation Outlander midsize SUV and it’s a totally new product from the ground up, sporting bold design cues inspired by the Engelberg Tourer Concept and inheriting its underpinnings from the new Nissan X-Trail through its ties with the Renault Nissan alliance.

The only engine mentioned for now is a 2.5-litre normally aspirated unit, paired with a CVT continuously variable gearbox with eight gear-mimicking steps. Also available is a new electronically-controlled four-wheel drive system incorporating a hydraulic clutch driven by an electric motor. The 4WD model is also equipped with an improved S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system. Owners can choose between six drive modes, including Eco, Normal, Tramac, Gravel, Snow and Mud.

The cabin has been thoroughly modernised, with high-end materials including leather padding on the dashboard and the electronics have been completely updated. Higher end models are equipped with a new full-colour liquid crystal display digital instrument cluster and, depending on the model, the new central infotainment system measures up to 22.8cm.

Mitsubishi is also offering a full-colour head-up display for the first time and other high end options include a Bose 10-speaker premium sound system and three-zone automatic climate control.

The Outlander is also the only vehicle in its segment to offer three-row seating as standard.