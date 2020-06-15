Nissan reveals new Rogue (AKA X-Trail) with bolder look, new tech

Nashville, Tennessee - Nissan has unveiled its all-new Rogue, which is the US version of the X-Trail, and given that the two were nearly identical in the previous generation, this is how you can expect the new X-Trail to look when it eventually lands on local shores.

Built on an all-new platform, the 2020 Rogue / X-Trail is 38mm shorter and 5mm lower than the current model. The vehicle has also upped its game on the tech front, while gaining a more daring and distinctive exterior design, with a two-tier lighting structure upfront inspired by the Juke.

As expected, the cabin has been almost fully digitised, with top models getting a full-colour 27cm head-up display as well as a 31.2cm digital instrument cluster - both features being new to the X-Trail. The main command centre is a new 22.8cm central infotainment system, which boasts wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The new Rogue can just about drive itself too, thanks to its ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving feature that combines adaptive cruise control with steering and braking assistance.

Furthermore, US models come with Nissan’s ‘Safety Shield 360’ system, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.