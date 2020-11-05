Nissan reveals new SA-bound Navara double cab

MELBOURNE - Nissan has pulled the wraps off its facelifted Navara double cab bakkie, which now features a more rugged look as well as improved refinement.

The newcomer is set to be built in South Africa, and will be offered in a much wider range of derivatives than the current imported model. Nissan SA is hosting a press briefing on the new Navara at midday on Thursday and we will bring you more local information as it becomes available.

For now, let’s take a look at the global-spec Navara. While the basic shape remains as before, the Nissan bakkie gets a bolder looking front end design, complete with a larger and more vertical grille inspired by the US-market Titan. Also new, for the flagship derivatives at least, is a pair of C-shaped quad LED headlights. Moving to the back, the 2021 Navara is distinguished by new signature LED taillights as well as a new rear bumper with integrated step.

Nissan has also revealed a new Pro-4X grade, which appears to be aimed at Ford’s Ranger Wildtrak. Its ‘wilder’ exterior styling package includes a black grille, running boards, black 17-inch alloys and all terrain tyres.

Inside, the basic dashboard design carries over, but Nissan has fitted a new steering wheel as well as a fresh central panel, which houses the latest 20.3cm Nissan Connect infotainment system. Drivers will also notice a much larger (17.8cm) TFT display between the analogue dials of the instrument cluster.