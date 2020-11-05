Nissan reveals new SA-bound Navara double cab
MELBOURNE - Nissan has pulled the wraps off its facelifted Navara double cab bakkie, which now features a more rugged look as well as improved refinement.
The newcomer is set to be built in South Africa, and will be offered in a much wider range of derivatives than the current imported model. Nissan SA is hosting a press briefing on the new Navara at midday on Thursday and we will bring you more local information as it becomes available.
For now, let’s take a look at the global-spec Navara. While the basic shape remains as before, the Nissan bakkie gets a bolder looking front end design, complete with a larger and more vertical grille inspired by the US-market Titan. Also new, for the flagship derivatives at least, is a pair of C-shaped quad LED headlights. Moving to the back, the 2021 Navara is distinguished by new signature LED taillights as well as a new rear bumper with integrated step.
Nissan has also revealed a new Pro-4X grade, which appears to be aimed at Ford’s Ranger Wildtrak. Its ‘wilder’ exterior styling package includes a black grille, running boards, black 17-inch alloys and all terrain tyres.
Inside, the basic dashboard design carries over, but Nissan has fitted a new steering wheel as well as a fresh central panel, which houses the latest 20.3cm Nissan Connect infotainment system. Drivers will also notice a much larger (17.8cm) TFT display between the analogue dials of the instrument cluster.
Driver assistance gadgets include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, 360-degree Around View Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Lane Intervention with steering assistance.
On the mechanical front, Nissan has carried over the familiar 2.3-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 140kW and 450Nm, but engineers have managed to increase the payload of the Navara to 1.2 tonnes. Nissan also claims to have made the cabin quieter with an enhanced sound deadening package.
As before, the Navara is one of the few bakkies on the market to offer coil-sprung suspension.
Watch this space for local details as they become available.