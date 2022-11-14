Nissan wants to paint the town Red with new Magnite Edition

Pretoria - Nissan South Africa is spicing up its Magnite compact SUV with the new Red Edition. Priced from R298 300, which is a R7 800 premium over the 1.0T Acenta model that it’s based on, the Nissan Magnite Red Edition boasts a few unique styling touches.

In addition to bespoke ‘Red’ badging and multi-colour body graphics, the new edition also comes with red brake calipers and a chrome garnish on the tailgate. Buyers can choose between Storm White and Onyx Black exterior colours. The changes are even more apparent inside, where the entire middle section of the dashboard, as well as the door handle edges, are now finished in red, and LED scuff plates are also part of the deal. Standard features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as cruise control, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and Vehicle Dynamic Control.

The Red Edition is fitted with the same 1.0-litre turbopetrol engine that powers the rest of the range, offering outputs of 74kW and 160Nm. It can be paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT gearbox. “The Magnite Red Edition harnesses Nissan’s racing pedigree to make a statement in South Africa’s crossover market,” said Nissan SA Marketing Director Stefan Haasbroek. “We wanted to manifest our customers’ passion for adventure and thrill in the design and ignite their passion for driving. We believe the Red Edition will accelerate the already robust demand for the Magnite, with an evolved offering for young, aspirational, and tech-savvy customers.”

The Magnite is sold with a three-year/30 000km service plan and six-year/150 000km warranty. Nissan Magnite Pricing (November 2022) 1.0 Turbo Acenta manual - R290 500 1.0 Turbo Red Edition manual - R298 300 1.0 Turbo Acenta CVT - R317 500 1.0 Turbo Acenta Plus manual - R319 500 1.0 Turbo Red Edition CVT - R325 300 1.0 Turbo Acenta Plus CVT - R346 500 IOL Motoring