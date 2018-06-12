Johannesburg - Things are about to get even more interesting in the compact hatch market. Following the launch of the all-new Volkswagen Polo earlier this year and the new Ford Fiesta more recently, Nissan is about to unleash its boldly styled fifth-generation Micra.

The new Micra is due to be launched locally later this month, but pricing and specifications have surfaced on the Nissan SA website ahead of launch.

Priced between R233 500 and R272 400, it will serve as a more exciting and upscale alternative to the recently rehashed Micra Active, which will soldier on as an entry model.

The new Micra is actually a cousin of alliance partner Renault’s Clio, and also built in the same factory in France.

As per the Clio, the new Micra is powered by an 898cc turbo-triple that produces 66kW and 140Nm. All versions come with a five-speed manual gearbox and there is no word on an autobox option at this stage.

Local Micra models will be offered in three trim flavours, namely Visia, Acenta and Acenta plus:

All models are sold with a six-year/150 000km mechanical warranty (with matching roadside assistance) and three-year/90 000km service plan.

Watch this space for more information and driving impressions once the new Micra has been officially launched.

IOL Motoring



