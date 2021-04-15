Nissan’s Magnite compact SUV here soon - SA prices announced

JOHANNESBURG - Nissan has entered South Africa’s budget crossover segment with its much-anticipated Magnite and it’s set to go up against the likes of Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and its Toyota Urban Cruiser sibling.

Pricing for the Magnite starts at R256 999 for the Acenta model, moving up to R305 700 for the flagship Acenta Plus CVT variant.

The Indian-built Magnite measures less than four metres in length and boasts a sporty design that’s likely to find favour among compact SUV customers. Although it’s available in front-wheel drive guise only, the little Nissan does boast a 205mm ground clearance, which is among the best in class.

Providing power is Nissan’s latest 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine. The 999cc unit produces 74kW at 5000rpm and buyers will be able to pair it with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT continuously variable transmission. The manual model has a maximum torque output of 160Nm at 2800rpm, but the CVT offers slightly less (152Nm) albeit lower in the rev range at 2200.

Moving inside, Nissan says that its new baby SUV offers best-in-class rear knee room as well as the best ‘couple distance’ in its segment - which is the gap between shoulders in the front row. The boot space is quite competitive too, with Nissan claiming a 336 litre volume.