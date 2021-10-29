Not going anywhere: Mazda CX-3 set for a minor update in early 2022

Johannesburg - The web has been awash with rumours that the Mazda CX-3 is set to be axed. While it is true that the compact SUV is being discontinued in some major markets, such as the US and Europe, other markets will continue to receive the CX-3. South Africa is counted among these, with Mazda SA having confirmed that an updated version of the CX-3 will hit showroom floors in January 2022.

What’s new then? For starters, the Dynamic, Individual and Hikari versions will receive a larger infotainment screen, up from 7-inches to 8-inches. The latter two derivatives will also receive wireless phone charging. On the safety side of things, the Mazda CX-3 also gains a seatbelt warning system for the rear seats. Nothing changes externally, apart from the addition of a new colour called ‘Platinum Quartz’, which will also be available in the larger CX-30 line-up from 2022. As before, all Mazda CX-3 derivatives are powered by a normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine that pushes 115kW and 206Nm. Depending on the model, it can be paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the latter being standard at the upper end of the range.