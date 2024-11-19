Omoda C5 now one of SA’s cheapest Chinese SUVs as cut-price Street variant hits showrooms

Chery-owned Chinese brand Omoda is intensifying its price war at the lower end of the SUV market with an even more affordable version of its C5 crossover, called the Street. Following the ‘Style’ model that reduced the C5’s entry price by R88,000 when it was launched in June, the Omoda C5 ‘Street’ is priced at R329,900, cutting the entry price by a further R35,000.

This makes it the second cheapest Chinese SUV on the market, and while it can’t match the R269,900 starting price of its Chery Tiggo 4 Pro LitT cousin, it does undercut the Haval Jolion 1.5T City, which kicks off at R345,950. To achieve the price reduction, the Omoda C5 Street forgoes the turbo engine that powers the remainder of the range, in the process inheriting the 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine that powers the aforementioned Chery Tiggo 4 LiT. It pairs with a CVT gearbox as standard. The 1.5 normally aspirated engine produces 83kW and 138Nm, versus the beefier outputs of 115kW and 230Nm offered by the C5’s turbo engine option, which kicks off at R364,900.

While it might be down on power, the C5 Street is still generously appointed, with standard features including 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, push-button start and rear parking sensors. The infotainment system comprises 10.25-inch dual screens, complete with a four-speaker sound system, reverse camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and double USB ports in the front and rear rows. The vehicle is sold with a five-year or 150,000km warranty, with a 10-year or million-kilometre engine guarantee for the first owner. A service plan, valid for two years or 25,000km, is part of the deal too.