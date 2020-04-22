Opel gives us a peek at the second-generation Mokka

Rüsselsheim, Germany - Opel is busy putting the final touches on its second-generation Mokka ahead of the SUV going into production in the final quarter of this year, and the big news is that an electric version will be available from the start.

In fact, the first vehicles to cross the assembly line will be electric variants, although Opel has stated that traditional combustion engines will also be offered.

Opel has given us our first taste of the new Mokka in the accompanying image and video, and if we look past the camo we see a more coupe-like C-Pillar design that will help distinguish it from the more upright Crossland X.

Opel says the new Mokka will introduce a “detoxed” exterior design language, while the cabin will be fully "digitised".

The carmaker has not released any powertrain details as yet, but the crossover is likely to follow the latest Corsa in offering a 1.2-litre turbopetrol engine in 74kW and 96kW guises as well as a 75kW 1.5-litre turbodiesel, while the electric variant is likely to have a power output of 100kW. As for range, the Corsa-e can cover 330km between charges according to claims, so expect a similar deal from the ‘e’ Mokka.