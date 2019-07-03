Russelsheim - The current Opel Astra was launched towards the end of the GM ownership era and while the German brand is not quite ready to launch an all-new Peugeot-based model, it has just announced a facelift that inherits engines from its French sister brand.

The new petrol range kicks off with PSA’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol, which is offered in three output guises - 81kW/195Nm, 96kW/225Nm and 107kW/225Nm - in all cases mated to a six-speed manual transmission. A 1.4-litre turbo unit, with 107kW and 236Nm, is also offered, and is mated exclusively to a CVT transmission.

Peugeot’s new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbodiesel makes up the entire diesel range, with buyers able to choose from two output levels in the case of manual models - 77kW/260Nm and 90kW/300Nm - while those opting for the nine-speed automatic version will have 90kW and 285Nm to play with.

The new engines, as well as improved aerodynamics, are said to have improved fuel economy, while CO2 emissions have been reduced by up to 19 percent, according to Opel.

Engineers have tinkered with the chassis too, the Astra getting new shock absorbers tuned to improve ride comfort, and buyers can opt for a sports chassis with stiffer shocks as well as a Watts Link rear axle and a sportier steering system that promises a more direct feel.

The exterior styling changes are mainly concentrated around the front end, where we see a new grille design with ‘3D’ look elements.

The cabin design remains largely as is, but Opel has thrown in a digital speedometer as well as a redesigned infotainment system, new front and rear camera system and wireless phone charger.

