Rüsselsheim - Opel’s local importer Unitrans has confirmed that the Combo Life MPV is coming to South Africa in the third quarter of 2019. The Combo Life, like the people-carrying version of the Volkswagen Caddy (with which it will compete), is a tall and spacious five-seat MPV based on the Combo Cargo Van that landed on our shores earlier this year.

The Combo life has dual sliding doors and can swallow up to 2126 litres of luggage or equipment (weighing up to 690kg) when the 60:40 split back seats are folded forward. Even with the rear seats up, the Combo boasts a “minimum” luggage volume of 597 litres.

The local importer promises “high specifications at the best pricing” with no “extra costs for additional features”.

The full spec sheet and pricing will be released closer to launch, but for now Opel is mentioning the IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system as well as cruise control as key features.

As per the panel van, power will come from a 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 68kW and 230Nm, allowing for a towing capacity of 1100kg (braked) or 720kg unbraked. Opel claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.0 litres per 100km for the vehicle.

The Combo Life will be sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and three-year/60 000km service plan.

Opel is also planning to introduce the Zafira Life to South Africa at a later stage, likely in 2020. This larger MPV will go up against the Volkswagen T6 Kombi and Caravelle range.

