Johannesburg - Opel’s Caddy-rivalling Combo is now available in a family-friendly format, the five-seat Life model joining the panel van that was launched earlier this year. Priced at R369 900, the Combo life offers seating for five and, thanks to the vehicle’s upright design, there’s a much bigger boot than you’d get in the equivalent car or SUV. It also has dual sliding doors, and when you need to fold those back seats and load it up with bulkier items, the Combo offers a very decent load carrying capacity of up to 690kg.

Comfort features include a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel with height and reach adjustment, hill-start assist and remote central locking. For safety, Opel provides six airbags, ESP stability programme and traction control.

Providing power is the same 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine as found in the panel van, with outputs of 68kW and 230Nm. That might not sound like much, but we were impressed with the performance offered by the van version during a recent road test. As with the latter, power goes to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Opel quotes a braked towing capacity of 1100kg, and an unbraked figure of 720kg.

The aftersales deal is taken care of by a three-year/120 000km warranty and three-year/60 000km service plan.

Opel Zafira Life on the way

If five seats won't do the trick for you, Opel is also planning to bring the larger Zafira Life to South Africa in early 2020. In Europe the Zafira Life is offered in three different lengths, and can seat up to nine occupants. It also offers a wide array of modern driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control and pedestrian detection.

Local specs and pricing, of course, will be confirmed closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



