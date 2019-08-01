Bologna, Italy - Italian hypercar specialist Pagani has unleashed the roadster version of its most potent creation ever and it was designed from the ground up to provide absolutely ludicrous performance. The new Huayra Roadster BC is powered by a 6-litre twin-turbo V12 developed specifically for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG, and as you’d expect in such a situation, it’s got more power than the now retiring twelve-cylinder models from Affalterbach, with Pagani quoting outputs of 590kW at 5900rpm and 1050Nm between 2000 and 5600rpm.

Keep in mind that there is minimal weight to pull here, with the Roadster BC boasting a kerb weight of just 1250kg. This is largely thanks to a monocoque structure made from an improved version of Pagani’s incredibly clever ‘carbotanium’, which is a weaved combination of titanium and carbon fibre.

Power goes to the back wheels only through an XTrac seven-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission and an electro-mechanical differential, while suspension consists of aluminium independent double wishbones with helical springs and adaptive dampers.

“Extreme, exuberant and shaped by hand in line with the fundamental concepts of Leonardo da Vinci’s Art and Science,” is how Pagani describes its latest creation.

“From the aerodynamics to its exterior and interior design, and right down to its tiniest part, Roadster BC’s chemistry and combination of advanced composite materials are unprecedented.”

Just 40 of these will ever be made, says Pagani, and they’re all sold out, for a cool 3.08 million euro, which is around R50 million in our money.

IOL Motoring



