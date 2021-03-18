Peugeot reveals striking new 308 hatchback to take on Golf 8
PARIS - Peugeot is embracing a more striking design language with its latest attempt to rival VW’s Golf, and this new-generation 308 hatchback is also the first Peugeot to wear the brand’s new crested logo.
But there is a lot more to this new offering than just a fresh badge and distinctive styling. It also ups the 308’s tech game with two plug-in hybrid options and an advanced new infotainment system with 3D technology.
Sadly, though, our contact at Peugeot South Africa says the new 308 is currently not “yet” under consideration for our market.
The fresh 308 is more spacious than its predecessor, thanks to a 55mm-longer wheelbase, and it’s a bit lower to the ground, with overall height having been reduced by 20mm.
On the powertrain front, the new French hatchback will offer a choice between petrol, diesel and hybrid options, but just one of each in the case of the combustion engines: a 1.2 petrol or a 1.5 diesel, both turbocharged and both producing 96kW, with the only transmission choice being an eight-speed autobox.
The two plug-in hybrids pair a PureTech turbopetrol engine to an 81kW electric motor, but the outputs differ, with the Hybrid 225 model offering 132kW in total and the Hybrid 180 model delivering 110kW. The driving distance on electric power only is estimated to be in the region of 58km.
On the inside, Peugeot’s new i-Connect infotainment system is said to deliver a new level of connectivity for drivers and passengers. The system allows up to eight different drivers to set their own personalised profiles, while the screen mirroring function is now wireless with the smartphone charging plate and two phones can be connected using Bluetooth at the same time.
The 25.4cm high-definition central screen is fully customisable and features multi-window widgets and shortcuts, while the ‘OK Peugeot’ voice command system also aims to enhance ease of use.
Advanced driver aids include semi-automatic lane change, curve speed adaptation, long-range blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, pedestrian and cyclist detection and driver attention alert.