Peugeot reveals striking new 308 hatchback to take on Golf 8

PARIS - Peugeot is embracing a more striking design language with its latest attempt to rival VW’s Golf, and this new-generation 308 hatchback is also the first Peugeot to wear the brand’s new crested logo.

But there is a lot more to this new offering than just a fresh badge and distinctive styling. It also ups the 308’s tech game with two plug-in hybrid options and an advanced new infotainment system with 3D technology.

Sadly, though, our contact at Peugeot South Africa says the new 308 is currently not “yet” under consideration for our market.

The fresh 308 is more spacious than its predecessor, thanks to a 55mm-longer wheelbase, and it’s a bit lower to the ground, with overall height having been reduced by 20mm.

On the powertrain front, the new French hatchback will offer a choice between petrol, diesel and hybrid options, but just one of each in the case of the combustion engines: a 1.2 petrol or a 1.5 diesel, both turbocharged and both producing 96kW, with the only transmission choice being an eight-speed autobox.