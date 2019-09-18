Johannesburg - If you admired the quirky and somewhat classy Peugeot 3008 crossover, but wished for something a little bigger, then the new 5008 is here to answer your French SUV prayers. While the 5008 has effectively morphed from an MPV into something that now resembles an SUV, the vehicle still seats seven occupants. As before, it is closely related to its smaller 3008 sibling, except both are now based around Peugeot’s EMP2 platform.

For the record, the new 5008 is 190mm longer than its predecessor, now measuring 4640mm in length, 165mm of which is between the axles, to maximise interior space. Yet despite the increased dimensions, the newcomer actually weighs 95kg less than before.

The seating configuration consists of three individual middle row seats that fold and tilt, and two foldable and removable third row seats.

The 5008 shares its striking ‘i-Cockpit’ dashboard with the 3008, which includes a 31cm high-resolution digital instrument cluster, 20cm capacitive touchscreen, as well as seven central satin chrome dashboard toggle switches for controlling ventilation, satnav and other settings.

Furthermore, the i-Cockpit Amplify system allows drivers to adjust things like screen colour, compartment lighting intensity and musical ambience settings, as well as choose from five different multipoint seat massage programmes.

Petrol or diesel?

South African buyers have two engine choices in the form of a 1.6-litre turbopetrol that produces 121kW and 240Nm, and a 2-litre turbodiesel that’s good for 110kW and 370Nm.

In both cases power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Two specification grades

Your other choice will be between Allure and GT Line specification grades, the latter sporting a number of unique styling elements as well as 19-inch alloy wheels (whereas the Allure comes with 18” rims).

Both models come with dual-zone automatic climate control, auto headlights and wipers, cruise control, keyless entry and start, front and rear park assist, Lane Departure warning, Road Sign Recognition and Active Blind Spot Detection.

As for upholstery, the Allure gets a leather and cloth combination while the GT Line's buyers are treated to full Nappa leather.

Other additional features fitted to the GT Line include satnav, a 180-degree Vision Camera, wireless charging, upgraded sound system with voice recognition and Advanced Emergency Braking among other items.

PRICING

1.6 THP Allure: R534 900

1.6 THP GT-Line: R579 900

2.0 HDi Allure: R554 900

2.0 HDi GT-Line: R599 900

Prices include a five-year/100 000km warranty and service plan.

