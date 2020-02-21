Peugeot's all-new bakkie is coming to South Africa









Johannesburg - Peugeot is hoping to boost its fortunes in South Africa with a brand new one-tonne bakkie called the Landtrek. Aiming for the bakkie heartland that’s currently dominated by the Hilux and Ranger, the newcomer is expected to make landfall in South Africa during 2021, with Peugeot prioritising the African and South American markets. Although the exact local model mix and specifications will only be announced closer to launch, the international information pack mentions a multitude of variants, including double cab, single cab and chassis cab body styles, petrol and diesel engine options and 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations. The diesel engine option is a 1.9-litre unit that produces 110kW and 350Nm, and the petrol variant is a 2.4-litre turbopetrol that pushes 155kW and 320Nm. Both engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Peugeot claims that the Landtrek has the “most accommodating” loadbox in its segments, with single cab models capable of swallowing three Euro-pallets and double cabs said to accommodate two. Payloads are as high as 1.2 tonnes, depending on the model and the braked towing capacity is 3.5 tonnes.

But is it equipped for the rough stuff?

Depending on the model, the Peugeot offers a ground clearance of up to 235mm and a fording depth of 600mm.

Furthermore, the Landtrek has all the basic hardware that you’d expect from a traditional bakkie, with 4x4 versions boasting low-range gearing and an automatically engaging rear diff lock, and there are some modern touches too, including a 360-degree camera that forms part of an off-road assistance system.

The cabin appears to be as modern as you could expect from a bakkie, featuring a 25cm touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity fitted to the leisure models, along with dual-zone climate control, as well as driver assistance features such as Trailer Swing Control and Lane Departure Warning.

Watch this space for further information closer to the time of launch.

