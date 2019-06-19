Paris - Peugeot’s second-generation 2008 has taken a more dramatic design direction and like the new 208 hatchback, the new compact SUV is built around Peugeot’s new CMP (Common Modular Platform) and, depending on the market, will be available with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. While its exterior sheetmetal is unique, the 2008 shares its cabin with the aforementioned 208 hatch, which means it gets the latest ‘3D i-Cockpit’ command centre and latest-generation head-up display. There’s also room for personalisation, with a choice of eight RGB LED colours.

The big news on the powertrain front is the availability of a full electric powertrain for the first time in the all-new e-2008 derivative. The electric motor produces 100kW and the 50kWh battery, which is positioned in the vehicle’s floor, is said to allow a driving range of 310km between charges, with an 80 percent charge taking 30 minutes when connected to a 100kW rapid charger.

The e-2008 also comes with an app that allows drivers to pre-set charging times, as well as heating and air conditioning, remotely via a smartphone.

Petrol and diesel options

While the electric version will no doubt be expensive, buyers will still be able to choose from four conventional engine options.

These include a 1.2-litre PureTech turbopetrol in three output levels: 74kW, 96kW and 114kW (with the latter reserved for GT trim) and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel option with 74kW on tap.

The diesel and base petrol engine are available only with six-speed manual transmission, while the 96kW petrol is available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which is standard on the 114kW model.

A full range of driver assist gadgets is available on the new 2008, including the semi-autonomous Drive Assist system with Lane Position Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Full Park Assist. Also available is an auto braking function with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and automatic headlight dipping.

Peugeot South Africa can't at this stage confirm when the new 2008 will reach local shores, but says it won't be before next year.

IOL Motoring



