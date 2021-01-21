Peugeot’s striking new 2008 SUV here soon: SA prices announced

JOHANNESBURG - Peugeot will be renewing its compact car line-up in South Africa in the next few months with its new 208 hatchback and 2008 SUV, and the latter is set to arrive first, with deliveries scheduled to commence at the end of January.

Peugeot has announced the pricing for its 2008 ahead of launch, and buyers can look forward to a four-model range, starting at R359 900 for the 1.2T Active six-speed manual. The other three models come with an six-speed automatic transmission as standard, and these are the 1.2T Active auto (R399 900), 1.2T Allure (R429 900) and 1.2T GT (R479 900).

While all four are powered by Peugeot’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, the base manual model is tuned to 74kW, while the other three auto derivatives boast 96kW.

Peugeot has not released any details on the standard features that set each derivative apart, but knowing Peugeot it’s unlikely that customers are going to be left wanting for much.

Not only does the new 2008 look more striking on the outside, but it also takes inspiration from its radical 3008 sibling on the inside, where we see Peugeot’s latest ‘3D i-Cockpit’ command centre and latest-generation head-up display. There’s also room for personalisation, with a choice of eight RGB LED colours.