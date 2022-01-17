Plush Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

Exclusive design elements and more standard features - that’s what buyers can expect from the new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition that was revealed on Monday.

The posh new Porsche derivative will be available in the standard Cayenne as well as the Cayenne S and E-Hybrid models, and buyers will also get to choose between the regular SUV body style and the more rakish Coupe.

So what sets it apart? The new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition comes with an array of unique exterior features, including 21-inch ‘RS Spyder Design’ wheels, painted in satin-finish Platinum. This colour is also applied to the car’s front air intake slats as well as the Porsche lettering on the LED rear light strip and the badging. Other unique touches include sport tailpipes and side window trims in black.

Buyers can choose from five exterior paint hues, including the special colour Crayon, as well as Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany and Moonlight Blue.