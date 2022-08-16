Polestar 6 roadster confirmed for production, with up to 650kW

Gothenburg, Sweden - With the repeatedly delayed Tesla Roadster playing hide-and-seek ever since the prototype was revealed back in 2017, fans are probably beginning to wonder if it will ever see the light of day. But either way there will be an interesting alternative from Sweden, with Volvo’s Polestar brand confirming on Tuesday that its electric roadster concept, which was unveiled in March, is set to go into production as the Polestar 6.

Story continues below Advertisement

Potential buyers will have a bit of a wait on their hands, however, with Polestar stating that production is only expected to commence in 2026, but the carmaker is opening the order books from today (August 16, 2022). Like the concept it’s based on, the Polestar 6 will take the form of a two-seat roadster with a folding hard-top. The vehicle will be built on Polestar’s unique bonded aluminium platform and it will feature 800-volt electric vehicle architecture. Oh, and it’s going to be pretty damn fast too, with Polestar claiming that its twin-motor powertrain will offer outputs of up to 650kW and 900Nm. A 3.2-second 0-100km/h sprint time is being targeted, while the top speed will be limited to 250km/h. Wait, didn’t Volvo say it was limiting all its cars to 180km/h? Perhaps that doesn’t apply to Polestar.

The company will also offer a special launch edition called the “LA Concept”. Inspired by the concept car that made its debut in Los Angeles earlier this year, and limited to 500 units, the LA Concept edition will feature some unique design details. These are expected to include a bespoke “Sky” blue exterior hue, light leather interior and 21-inch wheels that match the original Polestar O₂ concept. “With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.” Polestar says it will release more info on the new “6” model closer to launch, although the company has already told us quite a lot considering it’s still around four years away.