STUTTGART - Porsche’s 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS models just became a whole lot more desirable with the release of the new ‘4.0’ versions. As the badge implies, these two seaters ditch the 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol unit for a detuned version of the 4-litre normally aspirated six-cylinder engine that’s found in the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder.

In its GTS state of tune, the 4-litre direct injection boxer motor produces 294kW, which is 25kW more than the previous GTS and 15kW less than the GT4 and Spyder. It’s only 0.4 seconds slower off the mark than the latter, with 0-100km/h coming up in just 4.5 seconds according to factory claims.

But the GTS models are more about the experience than the speed, which is why they’re fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox and a sports exhaust system with dynamic damper control, to make the most of that 7800rpm redline.

Porsche has done all the right things with the chassis too. For starters the GTS models sit 20mm lower to the ground than the regular Boxster and Cayman, while Porsche Active Suspension Management sports suspension is fitted as standard, along with Porsche Torque Vectoring that’s enabled by a mechanical limited slip rear differential. Porsche’s Sport Chrono package, with Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts, is part of the deal too.