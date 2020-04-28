Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S get seven-speed manual gearbox option

Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche can be proud of how it responded to the consumer shift towards automated gearboxes with its excellent PDK dual-clutch transmission, which is now the default option on almost all of its products. But in some circles the manual versus auto argument still rages on and the German sportscar maker is not about to abandon those driving purists who enjoy swopping their cogs the good old fashioned way.

They will be pleased to know that the 992-generation Carrera S and 4S models are now available with a seven-speed manual gearbox, and these versions will be priced identically to the PDK equivalents. Porsche SA says that as long as the manual models are produced in right-hand-drive, they will be available locally.

How fast you get from 0-100km/h, however, depends on your ability to snap-change, but even if you’re a pro at that, the guy in the PDK-equipped 911 is still going to beat you off the mark. Porsche claims a 0-100 sprint time of 4.2 seconds for the Carrera S manual, versus 3.5s for the PDK equivalent.

To make the most of the sporty gearbox option, the manual Carrera models have a rev-match function, which automatically opens the throttle for a brief moment when the driver gears down.

For the record, the seven-speed models are also 45kg lighter than the PDK-equipped cars.