Porsche 911 GTS hybrid ushers in facelifted Carrera range, SA pricing announced

Porsche’s long-awaited 911 hybrid sports car has finally been revealed, ushering in a comprehensive set of updates for the sports car line-up. For now Porsche is only showing us the new 911 GTS T-Hybrid, as well as the revised 911 Carrera base model, which also gets an updated albeit non-hybridised powertrain.

The headline news of course is the updated GTS, which features a brand new 3.6-litre flat-six engine paired with an electrically assisted turbocharger and a compact electric motor. Its total system output now stands at 398kW, which is 45kW more than the previous GTS. On its own the combustion engine is good for 357kW, but the electric motor that’s integrated into the revised eight-speed dual-clutch transmission provides an additional boost of 40kW and 150Nm. From left: facelifted Porche 911 GTS Targa, GTS Coupe and Carrera Cabriolet. Picture: Supplied. The twin turbochargers of the previous GTS have made way for a single exhaust-driven blower, which is also assisted by another compact electric motor that brings it up to speed with minimal lag.hybrid

Both electric motors pair with a lightweight high-voltage battery, while another powers the 12 V on-board electrical systems such as the air conditioner. This complex new hybrid system appears to have shaved just 0.3 litres per 100km off the official fuel consumption figure, keeping in mind that the GTS has gained 50kg. But acceleration has improved immensely, with Porsche now claiming a zero to 100km/h time of three seconds flat, which is 0.4 seconds fewer than before. The 911 Carrera base model retains the current 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine format, but inherits upgraded turbos from the previous GTS model and an intercooler from the Turbo. As a result it now offers 290kW and 450Nm, up from 283kW, and it now accelerates to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds, when the Sport Chrono package is fitted.

Revised exterior, chassis and cabin The new 911 also gains aerodynamically targeted exterior design revisions, although in typical Porsche fashion the evolution is subtle. Most notable are the five vertical active cooling air flaps on either side of the bumper. Buyers can also opt for new HD matrix LED headlights with over 32,000 light points. Furthermore Porsche has comprehensively revised the suspension of the GTS, which now also comes with rear-axle steering as standard.

Inside the new Porsche 911. Picture: Supplied. The cabin of both models has been revised, now including a fully digital curved instrument cluster and a start button for the first time. The 10.9-inch central infotainment screen remains as before, but its operation and connectivity have been significantly improved, Porsche says, particularly when it comes to customising the driving modes and driver assistance systems. New Porsche 911 Carrera Pricing 911 Carrera - R2,477,000

911 Carrera Cabriolet - R2,746,000 911 Carrera GTS - R3,386,000 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet - R3,654,000

911 Carrera 4 GTS - R3,546,000 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - R3,814,000 911 Targa 4 GTS - R3,814,000