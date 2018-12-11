Stuttgart - Porsche has spilled the beans on the ‘S’ version of its facelifted Macan crossover, which is set to reach South Africa around March 2019. Joining the already-announced new four-cylinder turbocharged base model, with 185kW, is a Macan S featuring a new and more powerful V6 turbopetrol engine.

The 3-litre unit produces 260kW and 480Nm, which is up from its predecessor’s 250kW and 460Nm. When fitted with Porsche’s optional Sport Chrono Package, the Macan S darts from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds, according to Porsche, which is 0.1 seconds quicker than before.

The motor is fitted with a particulate filter and the turbocharger is now mounted within the inner ‘V’ of the engine block for shorter exhaust gas travel times.

Engineers have upgraded the Porsche Traction Management all-wheel-drive as well as braking and suspension systems, the Macan now getting aluminium spring forks upfront and newly tuned sway bars.

Height-adjustable air suspension, PASM active damper control and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus remain on the options list.

Inside the Macan gets Porsche’s new 27.6cm full-HD touchscreen infotainment system as standard, along with navigation and intelligent voice control. New options include Traffic Jam Assist, a GT sports steering wheel and an ioniser.

Pricing for the new Macan S has yet to be released, but expect it to be somewhere north of the R1 172 000 starting price of the current model.

IOL Motoring



