Porsche Cayenne gets major makeover, and more power – here’s what it’ll cost in SA

Shanghai - The Porsche Cayenne has been given a significant makeover for 2023, and it’s far more than just a shot of botox. Although it’s technically part of the third generation, Porsche says the updated model has undergone one of the most extensive upgrades in the company’s history. Think perkier engines, new chassis tech and an overhauled digital cabin.

As before, buyers can choose between the regular SUV body style and a coupé variant which features a more aggressively sloping rear roof line. The new models are due to reach SA during the second half of this year, priced as follows, with the three-year Driveplan: Cayenne – R1 848 000 Cayenne E-Hybrid – R2 194 000 Cayenne S – R2 125 000 Cayenne Coupé – R1 933 000 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé – R2 259 000 Cayenne S Coupé – R2 232 000 Cayenne Turbo GT – R4 128 000 What’s new then? On the outside the redesigned front end incorporates new Matrix LED headlights as standard, and buyers can also opt for a high-definition version with more than 32 000 pixels per headlight. At the back, we see new 3D tail lights and a fresh rear apron with integrated number plate holder. Other design highlights include fresh alloy wheel designs, up to 22-inches in diameter, and three new colours.

But you could argue that the biggest changes have taken place inside the cabin, which gains a new display and control concept, also featuring an optional passenger-side screen. First seen on the Taycan, the new cabin architecture focuses on the driver’s axis and places frequently used controls directly on or next to the steering wheel. Thankfully, and despite the abundance of screen real estate, the new Cayenne still has mechanical switches for the climate control system and there’s a traditional volume knob.

The digital components include a 12.6 inch (32cm) free-standing instrument cluster, 12.3 inch (31.2cm) central infotainment system and an optional 10.9-inch (27.6cm) passenger-side display. This not only gives front occupant access to the infotainment functions, but they can also stream video content, which the driver can’t see, thanks to a special foil feature. More power, upgraded chassis Although the basic model menu continues as before, improvements have been made across the board.

Starting at the top, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 fitted to the turbo GT Coupé gains an extra 14kW, bringing the total tally to 485kW, although the 0-100km/h sprint claim remains at 3.3 seconds. Interestingly, the Cayenne S swops the previous model’s V6 for a detuned version of Porsche’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. In this form, it produces 349kW and 600Nm, which is 25kW and 50Nm more than the previous version mustered, and enough to allow for a 4.7-second 0-100 sprint. The base Cayenne sticks to its six-cylinder format, but it has gained 10kW and 50Nm, meaning it’s good for 260kW and 500Nm.

Moving to “greener” pastures, the six-cylinder Cayenne E-Hybrid has also undergone some tinkering, with a new electric motor raising the combined output to 346kW. What’s more, an increase in battery capacity, from 17.9 kWh to 25.9 kWh, allows for a claimed electric-only range of up to 90km in urban conditions. Finally, Porsche engineers have also made some changes to the chassis, including new shock absorbers with two-valve technology that separate the rebound and compression stages to allow a better balance between comfort and handling. Steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management features as standard, and buyers can opt for a new adaptive air suspension with two-chamber, two-valve technology.