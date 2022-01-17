Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition launched for those seeking a plusher SUV

Stuttgart - Exclusive design elements and more standard features - that’s what buyers can expect from the new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition that was revealed on Monday. The posh new Porsche derivative will be available in the standard Cayenne as well as the Cayenne S and E-Hybrid models, and buyers will also get to choose between the regular SUV body style and the more rakish Coupe.

So what sets it apart? The new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition comes with an array of unique exterior features, including 21-inch ‘RS Spyder Design’ wheels, painted in satin-finish Platinum. This colour is also applied to the car’s front air intake slats as well as the Porsche lettering on the LED rear light strip and the badging. Other unique touches include sport tailpipes and side window trims in black. Buyers can choose from five exterior paint hues, including the special colour Crayon, as well as Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany and Moonlight Blue. Interior embellishments come in the form of Crayon seat belts, a textured aluminium interior package and brushed aluminium door entry sills with ‘Platinum Edition’ logos.

As mentioned, there is an extended range of standard equipment, such as a Bose surround-sound system, eight-way adjustable leather sports seats with the Porsche Crest on the headrests, an analogue clock, panoramic roof, privacy glass and LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System. Prospective buyers can also make their own refinements to the interior and exterior of the car through the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur division. For the record, the Cayenne is powered by a 3.0-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 250kW and 450Nm. The Cayenne S has a 2.9 V6 that offers 324kW and 550Nm. The E-Hybrid pairs the aforementioned 3.0 V6 to an electric motor for a system output of 340kW.