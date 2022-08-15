Porsche creates one-off 911 inspired by Sally from the movie Cars

By: Double Apex The animated movie Cars was memorable for many reasons. The lead ‘character’ Lighting McQueen was responsible for many classic lines. It also helped create an entire generation of young petrolheads. Of course, no big screen movie is complete without a love interest and in Cars she takes the form of Sally Carrera. Now Porsche has built a one-off road car inspired by Sally.

Story continues below Advertisement

Porsche teamed up with the creators of Cars, Pixar Animation Studios to create Sally Carrera. The one-off car will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on 20 August 2022 as part of Monterey Car Week in California. Two charities will benefit from the sale. A portion of the proceeds will benefit young women through a donation to Girls Inc. The second portion will go to ‘USA for UNHCR’, an organisation that supports refugees from Ukraine. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content Sally Carrera was created by Porsche’s Sonderwunsch team at Exclusive Manufaktur. The one-off car is based on the current generation (992) 911 Carrera GTS. It features a turbocharged flat-six engine and a manual transmission.

There are several touches around the car that are unique. A specially formulated colour known as Sallybluemetallic has been hand-applied to the exterior. Part of the paint job included Sally’s tattoo. A set of turbo-look alloys from the 996 series 911 were reinterpreted and made in 20-/21-inch wheel diameters. In addition, Porsche will provide the lucky owner with a set of spare wheels should they wish to take Sally to the racetrack, may for a date with Lightning. The special touches continue in the cabin. Blue has also been used on parts of the interior, including in the houndstooth fabric on the seats. There is a Cars logo on the leather door pads. The coolest feature has to be the ‘Kachow mode’ rotary selector on the steering wheel. Lightning McQueen uses ‘Kachow’ as his catchphrase in the Cars movies. Check out the most famous movie cars of all time at this link.

Story continues below Advertisement