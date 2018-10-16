Stuttgart - Porsche’s latest Panamera is now available in GTS flavour, the new model essentially bridging the gap between the 4S and Turbo models and ultimately giving customers a more affordable V8 option. To that end, the Panamera GTS, which is available with either the standard fastback-style body or as an estate-like Sport Turismo, is powered by a detuned version of the Turbo’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8. In this iteration it produces 338kW and 620Nm, which is 14kW/70Nm more than you get in the 2.9 V6 powered 4S and 66kW/150Nm less than the Turbo offers.

The engine is mated to an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel-drive system, and flat out the GTS should be good for a 4.1 second 0-100km/h sprint and top speeds of up to 292km/h, according to Porsche.

Three-chamber adaptive air suspension is standard and the Porsche Active Suspension Management system gets a sportier calibration than on regular Panameras, while rear-axle steering is an optional extra.

Further marking out its unique identity is a Sport Design exterior package featuring numerous black and dark-coloured trim elements, and bespoke 20-inch wheels.

That theme continues inside with dark grey Alcantara trimmings and upholstery as well as anodised aluminium inlays, but customers looking for something more colourful can opt for an interior package featuring contrasting shades of Carmine Red or Crayon.

Furthermore, the GTS introduces a new head-up display system to the Panamera range, featuring numerous configuration options.

The Panamera GTS is available to order now through South African dealers, with first deliveries taking place early next year, although no pricing has been officially announced as yet.

IOL Motoring



