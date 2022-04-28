Porsche goes back to its roots with 405kW 911 Sport Classic featuring manual gearbox

Stuttgart: You could rightfully argue that the current 992-generation Porsche 911 already does enough to honour its past. The new 911 Sport Classic model, however, takes things to another level. Not only does this new edition sport a unique exterior and interior design package that harks back to some of Porsche’s legendary models from the past, but it also happens to be the company’s most powerful manual model to date.

Instead of using the Carrera’s 3.0-litre engine, the new 911 Sport classic employs a detuned version of the 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat six that you find in the 911 Turbo models. In this guise it produces 405kW and 600Nm, versus 427kW in the Turbo and 478kW in the Turbo S. However, the new edition’s power is delivered the old-fashioned way, to the rear wheels only through a seven-speed manual gearbox. There is a modern concession, however, in the auto-blip function that provides a brief rev burst when shifting down, in order to compensate for engine speed differences between gears. This, and the standard sports exhaust system aim to treat owners to a more emotive soundtrack. Buyers will also get to enjoy a full range of dynamic features, including Rear Axle Steering, PASM active suspension management, Dynamic Chassis Control and the Sport Chrono Package.

As the second in a series of Heritage Design models, and following the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition of 2020, the new 911 Sport Classic can be told apart by numerous design tweaks that honour the model’s heritage. Most notable of these is the ‘ducktail’ fixed rear spoiler inspired by the iconic Carrera RS 2.7. It is further distinguished by a ‘double bubble’ roof and carbon fibre reinforced plastic bonnet which dips in the centre. The new model also inherits its wide body format from the 911 Turbo. Its wheels, which measure 20-inches upfront and 21-inches at the back, are a modern reinterpretation of the classic Fuchs design.

The 911 Sport Classic is also set apart by numerous graphic garnishes, including light Sports Grey twin stripes painted on the bonnet, roof and rear spoiler. Customers can, at no extra cost, specify ‘white lollipop’ number graphics for the doors, ranging from 1 to 99. As for exterior paint options, the 911 Sport Classic is available in a new Sport Grey Metallic colour, which was inspired by the Fashion Grey paintwork of earlier Porsche 356 models. But the new grey hue is not mandatory as Porsche is also offering Black, Agate Grey Metallic and Gentian Blue Metallic exterior colour options for the new edition. The cabin is even more of a blast from the past, with seat centres and door panels finished in Pepita cloth upholstery, contrasted by semi-aniline leather in black and Classic Cognac. However, clients seeking something more subtle can opt for a single-tone black leather interior.

Other subtle distinguishing touches include a numbered limited edition badge above the glovebox, model-specific door sill plates and a Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur logo on the centre console lid. Porsche is also making a unique watch available to those who purchase this product, complete with a dial that is configurable to match the vehicle. Worldwide production of the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic is limited to just 1250 units.