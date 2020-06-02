Porsche honours its past with new 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition

Stuttgart, Germany - Two weeks after pulling the covers off the new-generation 911 Targa models, Porsche has announced a special edition that honours its heritage. The new 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, to give you its full name, is the first of four special ‘Heritage Design’ models that Porsche has up its sleeve. The new edition stands apart with various design elements inspired by the late 1950s and early 1960s. Only 992 of these heritage edition Targa models will be produced. “We are evoking memories of the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s in customers and fans with the Heritage Design models,” says Porsche Board Chairman Oliver Blume. “No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche, and, along the way, we’re fulfilling the wishes of our customers. With the exclusive special editions, we are also establishing a new product line which represents the ‘lifestyle’ dimension in our product strategy”.

The Targa 4s Heritage Design Edition is available in four colours, including the Exclusive Cherry Metallic that you see in the pictures, and the vehicles also feature white livery with a historical design.

The design package also includes spear-shaped graphic elements on the front fenders, which is a throwback to the company’s early motorsport days. Another historical nod is provided by the 'Porsche Crest of 1963', which can be found on the front luggage compartment lid, steering wheel, wheel hub covers, vehicle keys, and embossed on the head restraints and key pouch. The car is also fitted with 20/21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels.

Inside you’ll find exclusive two-tone leather trim, which combines Bordeaux Red leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige or Black leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige. The use of corduroy on the seats and door trims signals the return of a material previously used in the Porsche 356, reviving the 'zeitgeist' and fashion of the 1950s. Furthermore, the rev counter and dash-mounted stopwatch of the standard Sport Chrono Package feature green illumination, underlining the emotive nature of the concept in the same way as the perforated roofliner in microfiber fabric and extensive Exclusive Manufaktur leather trim.

As previously reported, the new Porsche 911 Targa 4S is powered by a 3-litre twin-turbo flat six motor that powers all four wheels and produces 331kW at 6500rpm and 530Nm from 2300. The engine is paired with Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox.

According to Porsche’s, the Targa 4S can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

To get you around corners as quickly and safely as possible is an enhanced chassis and all-wheel drive system, which also includes a new front axle drive system with Porsche Traction Management. Also part of the deal for Targa owners is the company’s PASM adaptive suspension system with two driver-selectable modes: Sport and Normal.

