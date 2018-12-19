Stuttgart - Porsche has gone all purist on us with the latest version of its two-seat compacts, the 718 T Boxster and Cayman. Inspired by the original 911 T, the newcomers match the base engine to a sportier PASM chassis and various look-fast bits and pieces, but it is pretty basic in some ways - the 718 T doesn’t even come with a radio.

The 718 T models are powered by the base version of Porsche’s 2-litre flat-four engine, which produces 220kW and 280Nm, which is still good enough to get the pair from 0-100km/h 5.1 seconds when mated to the six-speed manual gearbox (which has a shortened gear lever in the T for an extra sporty sensation), or 4.7 seconds when the optional PDK dual-clutch transmission is fitted.

Yet unlike the actual base model, the 718 T comes with Porsche’s Sport Chrono package as standard, which includes four driving modes: Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual.

Also part of the deal here is the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) lowered sports chassis as well as Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts. Those opting for the PDK box get to enjoy Launch Control too.

Exterior perk-ups include 20-inch alloy wheels in high-gloss titanium grey, Agate grey mirror shells and chrome-plated twin tailpipes, and there is a fairly wide range of colour options, which includes the Lava Orange and Miami Blue special hues.

The cabin, as mentioned, has been stripped down in order to keep weight to a minimum - it is a purist car remember - so you get door pulls instead of handles, electric seat adjustment limited to two ways and the Porsche Communication Management touchscreen system makes way for a storage bin. But Porsche will reinstate the aforementioned infotainment system at no extra cost if you really want it, and we suspect many will.

South African prices have yet to be announced, but Porsche has stated that the 718 T will have a price advantage of between 5 and 10 percent over the base model, when adjusted for equipment.

IOL Motoring



