STUTTGART, GERMANY - Porsche’s facelifted Macan line-up is now complete with the reveal of the new GTS version. As before, this model serves as the 'performance deputy' of the range, slotting between the Macan S and Turbo derivatives. The new GTS is powered by a detuned version of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 found in the Macan Turbo. In this guise it produces 280kW and 520Nm, which is 15kW and 20Nm more than the previous GTS, as well as 20kW and 40Nm more than you get in a Macan S, but it’s still 44kW and 30Nm down on the Macan Turbo. Porsche quotes a 4.5 second 0-100km/h sprint time for the Macan GTS with the optional Sport Chrono package fitted (or 4.7s if it isn’t) while the top speed is listed as 260km/h.

Power goes to all four wheels through a revised PDK dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel-drive system. Adaptive air suspension is standard, and can lower the vehicle by 10mm for those sportier driving moments. The vehicle can also be specified with composite brakes as an alternative to the standard cast iron brakes.

The Macan GTS rolls on 20-inch ‘RS Spyder Design’ alloy wheels, and you can also tell the vehicle apart by its Sport Design package with unique front and rear trim, including high-gloss black-painted elements, as well as side skirts.

Inside, this model gets its own unique sports seats with Alcantara upholstery and GTS embroidery, and other highlights include a multi-function sports steering wheel and brushed aluminium trim on the dashboard and console. And if Alcantara is not your thing, Porsche does offer a leather package in Carmine Red or Chalk as one of many extras that are available. Other options include a Bose Surround Sound system, Park Assist with Surround View and a new smartphone tray with inductive charging.