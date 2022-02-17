Porsche Macan T revealed, but what is it? Here’s where it fits in, and SA pricing

Stuttgart - The ‘T’ designation is not something that you see a lot of in the modern Porsche line-up, but it has found its way onto various 718 and 911 models over the years, dating back as far as 1968. And soon you’ll be able to buy a Porsche Macan T. Priced from R1 190 000, the Porsche Macan T slots between the base Macan, which is priced from R1 050 000, and the Macan S, which commands R1 271 000.

‘T’ stands for Touring, says Porsche, and it promises an “especially authentic driving experience” thanks to “precise tuning, exclusive equipment and efficient engines”. The emphasis here is very much on delivering a lightweight and agile package, which is why the Porsche Macan T is powered by the base Macan’s 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine. Although there’s no extra ponies to speak of, with outputs remaining at 195kW and 400Nm, the Macan T does receive a specially tuned chassis with sports steel suspension that lowers the body by 15mm. The anti-roll bars on the front axle are now more rigid and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive system has been specially adapted to provide a rear-wheel bias. Buyers can also opt for adaptive air suspension with PASM, which is now available for the first time in the four-cylinder models, but that might just defeat the object of this car. The engine is paired with the familiar seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission and Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package is standard. The Macan T should get from 0-100km/h in and reach a top speed of 232km/h, according to Porsche.

Buyers can also look forward to a number of exclusive exterior and interior design details that distinguish it from the humbler base model. On the outside, the Porsche Macan T flaunts 20-inch Macan S wheels, exclusively in dark titanium, and various exterior components, such as the mirrors, roof spoiler, bumper trim and side blades are finished in Agate Grey Metallic. Rounding off the design enhancements are high-gloss black side window trims and sports tailpipes. Step inside and you’ll find black leather sports seats, with stripe-patterned Sport-Tex central sections and headrests with embossed Porsche crests. Decorative silver stitching adds extra flavour to the seats and the multi-function GT sports steering wheel, while the black aluminium door entry guards feature a Macan T logo.