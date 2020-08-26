Porsche Panamera polished up for 2021: sharper look, more power and updated tech

STUTTGART - Porsche’s Panamera saloon and Sport Turismo estate are being polished up for 2021, but there’s more to this than sharpened looks and upgraded cabin tech as Porsche has given the V8 models more brawn. On that note, Porsche has added a new Turbo S model to the range, which is not to be confused with the 500kW Turbo S E-Hybrid that forms part of the current range and which is not mentioned in the 2021 line-up. While it doesn’t match the outputs of the latter, the new Turbo S is significantly more powerful than the previous Turbo variant, with 453kW and 820Nm on tap, which is an improvement of 59kW and 50Nm. The result is a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.1 seconds, which even outdoes the S E-Hybrid model by four tenths of a second. Furthermore, Porsche says the familiar four-litre V8 biturbo engine has been comprehensively overhauled to enable the car to achieve a top speed of 315km/h. One rung down the ladder, the Panamera GTS model has also been beefed up to the tune of 15kW, with the deputy model’s twin-turbo V8 now producing 353kW and 620Nm. It’s a bit more vocal too, thanks to a new sports exhaust system featuring asymmetrically positioned rear silencers.

There’s also a new plug-in hybrid model for those seeking emissions free commuting ability, namely the 4S E-Hybrid. Here we see a 100kW electric motor paired with Porsche’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 for system outputs of 412kW and 750Nm. When combined with the Sports Chrono package, this Panamera gets from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and reaches a 298km/h top speed, Porsche says.

At the lower end of the line-up, the Panamera and Panamera 4 are now powered by the familiar 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine in all markets. It produces 243kW and 450Nm.

Porsche has also tinkered with the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system in these models, with a view to improving ride comfort.

Fresh look for 2021

The visual design changes focus on creating a sportier appearance, with standard models now featuring the Sport Design front end package which has more striking air intake grilles, larger side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The Turbo S gets a completely new front end, which is differentiated by larger side air intakes and distinctive light modules. Round back, there’s a new continuous light strip that runs between the redesigned LED taillights.

As before, there are three available body styles (depending on the engine chosen), these being sports saloon, Executive saloon with lengthened wheelbase and Sport Turismo (wagon).

New digital functions

Inside the furniture remains largely as before, but the PCM infotainment system has gained additional digital functions and services, such as the improved Voice Pilot online voice control system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a Risk Radar that provides up-to-date hazard and road sign information.

Porsche South Africa has said that the new Panamera should reach local shores in early 2021, with pricing to be released closer to the time.

IOL Motoring