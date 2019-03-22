Stuttgart - The definition of coupe has been twisted more than just a little in recent years, and now Porsche is joining in the fun with its Cayenne Coupe - which is the German sports car maker’s answer to the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe. This sportier variant of the Cayenne has a more hunkered down stance, including a shallower windscreen and A-pillars, as well as that obligatory ‘coupe inspired’ sloping roofline at the back end. In fact the rear section has been completely redesigned, and also includes an adaptive rear spoiler that extends by 13.5cm at speeds above 90km/h.

A large panoramic glass roof is also standard, but buyers can instead opt for a lightweight carbon fibre roof.

Two engine variants will be available at launch, namely the familiar 3-litre V6 turbopetrol base engine that produces 250kW and 450Nm, and the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 turbopetrol, with 404kW and 770Nm, which is fitted to the model that’s badged ‘Turbo’ even though it clearly isn’t the only turbocharged vehicle in the range.

The standard V6 Cayenne Coupe will sprint from 0-100km/h in 6 seconds flat, according to Porsche, while the V8 Turbo version will get you there in just 3.9 seconds.

Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package is fitted as standard on both variants, and the base model rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, although various options measuring up to 22-inches are available.

The cabin design is largely as per the regular Cayenne SUV, except that occupants are perched a little lower - in fact rear passengers sit 3cm lower to the ground, which mitigates the intrusion on headroom caused by that sloping roof.

Sports seats with integrated headrests are standard in the Cayenne Coupe and buyers can opt for individual rear seats (to replace the bench) if so desired.

The South African ETA is around the fourth quarter of this year, with the V6-powered Cayenne Coupe retailing at R1 303 000 and the Cayenne Coupe Turbo at R2 277 000.

IOL Motoring



