Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: The fastest (and quietest) way to take roads less travelled

JOHANNESBURG - Like the Taycan sports saloon, the Taycan Cross Turismo uses an innovative electric drive system with 800-volt architecture. Its high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension is said to ensure uncompromising dynamics off-road. Three versions confirmed for South Africa Although Porsche launched four derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo on Thursday, only three of them will be coming to South Africa later this year. All models come with Porsche’s Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4kWh. 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Here are the three versions of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo that you can buy in South Africa: Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo with 280kW and overboost power for Launch Control rated at 350 kW. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h takes just 5.1 seconds, top speed is 220 km/h, and claimed range according to WLTP standards is up to 456km if you drive it gently.

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo sits in the middle of the local line-up with 360kW and overboost power with Launch Control rated at 420kW. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is claimed to be 4.1 seconds, top speed pegged at 240km/h, and it can cover up to 452km on a single charge if driven gently.

Finally, at the top of the local Cross Turismo pecking order sits the Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo with 460kW and overboost power with Launch Control rated at 500kW. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h is said to take just 3.3 seconds in this model, while top speed is rated at 250km/h. Porsche says you can cover up to 452km on a single charge in this one too, as long as you aren’t hooning it.

We aren’t getting the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. This model has the same 460kW as the turbo model, but with overboost power with Launch Control it makes 560kW. 0 to 100 km/h takes just 2.9 seconds in this car and it’s limited to a top speed of 250 km/h. The range-topper can cover up to 419km on a single charge.

The Cross Turismo models come with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension as standard, while an optional Off-Road Design package increases ground clearance by up to 30mm. This means that the Cross Turismo can also be driven on mixed surfaces and uneven tracks. A standard-fit “Gravel Mode” is said to give the vehicle a unique ability to simply gobble up gravel surfaces.

Loaded with the latest technology

All Taycan Cross Turismo models have two electric motors, one fitted on the front axle and a second on the rear axle. Porsche says both the range and the continuous power of the drive benefit from the high efficiency of the permanently excited synchronous motors. The electric motor, transmission and pulse‑controlled inverter are each combined into a compact drive module. Possible recuperation power in the vehicle has been increased once more (up to 290 kW) which is significantly higher than the recuperation power of other electric cars on sale in SA.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

You can charge the vehicle at home with up to 11kW of alternating current (AC) as standard, while an on-board charger with a capacity of 22kW is available as an option. The car also sports a sophisticated temperature management system for the battery to ensure fast charge times without affecting the durability of the battery pack.

Porsche has also upgraded the Taycan’s standard equipment list for the 2021 model year so all Cross Turismos will get, as standard, Digital radio, Apple podcasts in the media system, LED headlights, Advanced Climate Control (two zones), multi-function sports steering wheel, partial leather interior and eight-way electrically adjustable comfort seats. Turbo models gain additional specification.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S interior

Taycan a huge success for Porsche

Porsche delivered more than 20 000 Taycan sports saloons to customers worldwide in 2020. In fact, Taycan models currently account for 70 percent of all Porsche models sold in Norway. The electric sports car has also received more than 50 international awards in almost 20 countries, particularly in its principal markets of Germany, the USA, the UK and China. South African sales volumes could not be confirmed, however, local Porsche spokesmen say all the Taycans that were destined for SA in 2020 have found homes.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is expected to emulate the success of the sedan and it will arrive in South Africa in June.

The Porsche Taycan can accommodate ultra-fast charging thanks to its 800-volt architecture

Here’s what you can expect to pay for the new 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo in South Africa:

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo - R2 511 000

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo - R2 619 000

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo - R3 459 000

All models come with a 3-year/100 000km Porsche Driveplan.

