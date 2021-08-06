Porsche unleashes 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 track car

STUTTGART - What better way to celebrate a special anniversary than with a truly special car? That’s the approach Porsche has taken in marking the 25th anniversary of Manthey Racing, with which it has been closely affiliated since 2013. The car comes in the form of a 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, which was designed for track days and circuit racing, and fittingly Porsche will limit production to just 25 units. Although this is a 991-generation Porsche 911, the Stuttgart outfit says that in technological terms the car bridges the gap between the 991 and 992 generations. As per the ‘regular’ 911 GT2 RS, the Clubsport 25 edition is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that produces 515kW and 750Nm, and sends its power to the back wheels through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

However the track car, which is something of a follow-up to the Porsche 935 of 2018, has many distinct design features and components. It features a completely redesigned carbon fibre front lid and apron, the latter now featuring a central air inlet to optimise air flow. The rear end has also undergone a significant makeover and here we see a wide rear wing as well as a spoiler that’s integrated into the widened rear body work and a bespoke diffuser. Like the 911 GT3 R, it boasts a centrally-positioned radiator, to keep the engine temperature stable over a wide speed range, and the car also features a closed underbody and the double flics on the outside increase downforce on the front axle. The new cooling set-up also allows the radiators in the wheel arches to be eliminated, which Porsche says improves the direct airflow to the brakes. Suspension components, as well as the steering gear and electronic control systems mirror the Porsche 935.