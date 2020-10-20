Porsche unleashes new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with 514kW

STUTTGART - When Porsche revealed its facelifted Panamera back in August, the line-up included a new Turbo S model, which produced more power than the previous Turbo, but less than the outgoing Turbo S E-Hybrid, for which no replacement was announced.

But now that puzzle is complete with the release of the new 2021 Turbo S E-Hybrid model, and it’s more potent than its predecessor, with the total system output rising from 500kW to 514kW, while maximum torque is up from 850Nm to 870Nm. For the record, the revamped hybrid system pairs a 420kW 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor.

According to Porsche the new hybrid performance model will screech from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds, which is a 0.2 second improvement over its predecessor.

Porsche has also increased the all-electric range of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid by 30 percent, thanks to a new 17.9 kWh battery and optimised driving modes. The carmaker is now claiming an electric-only range of 50km on the WLTP cycle.

The less powerful Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (340kW) and 4S E-Hybrid (412kW) also receive the new 17.9 kWh battery.