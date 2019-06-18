Stuttgart - The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are back and they’re more potent than ever, while also catering - strictly, and unapologetically - for purists. No turbochargers here, nor a PDK gearbox option, just pure unfiltered Porsche.

The new ‘entry level’ models in Porsche’s GT portfolio are both powered by a high-revving, 4-litre normally aspirated flat-six petrol engine that produces 309kW at 7600rpm and 420Nm from 5000rpm, while the redline is at 8000rpm.

But normally aspirated does not mean archaic as this engine employs a direct fuel injection system with Piezo injectors - a first for a high-revving engine. Power goes to the back wheels, the good old fashioned way, through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Against the clock, both cars are good for a 4.4-second 0-100km/h sprint, according to Porsche, while top speeds are listed at 304km/h for the Cayman GT4 and 301km/h for the Spyder.

As members of the GT family, the pair come with a raft of aerodynamic, chassis and braking tweaks and the pair weigh an identical 1420kg.

The 30mm-lower suspension system, with Porsche Active Suspension Management damping, was specifically designed for track use, and Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical rear diff lock is also part of the package. Further to that, the GT4 can be ordered with a Clubsport package, which includes a rear roll bar, hand-held fire extinguisher and six-point driver seatbelt.

The large aluminium monobloc fixed-calliper brakes were also designed for track driving, but those wanting a further edge can opt for ceramic composite anchors.

But the proof of all of that is in the lap time pudding, where the 718 Cayman GT4 is more than 10 seconds quicker around the Nürburgring Nordschleife than its predecessor, according to its maker.

The 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are due to reach South African showrooms in the first quarter of 2020, with pricing expected to be released shortly.

IOL Motoring



