Stuttgart - Late last year Porsche pulled the covers off its new-generation 911 and now we get to see the sports car with its top off, with the reveal of the Cabriolet version. As with the tin-top, the cab is for now only revealed in Carrera S and 4S formats, with Turbo and other variants no doubt set to follow at a later stage.

But how has it improved as a drop-top?

For starters the fabric roof has new hydraulics that make the opening and closing thing happen in just 12 seconds, according to Porsche, and at speeds of up to 50km/h.

It’s also got an integrated glass rear window with magnesium surface elements that are said to reliably prevent ballooning at high speeds.

The new Cabrio is more rigid than its predecessor too, thanks to a new engine mounting position, while Porsche’s Active Suspension Management system, featuring stiffer and shorter springs, is available as an option for the first time. What you won’t have to pay extra for is Porsche’s newly developed Wet Mode, which detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and warns the driver.

Revised turbocharged six

The Carrera S and 4S get their motivation in life from a 2981cc flat-six turbopetrol that produces 331kW at 6500rpm and 530Nm from 2300, reputedly good enough for a 3.6 second 0-100km/h time in the case of the all-wheel-drive 4S when the Sport Chrono Package is fitted (3.8s without), while the rear-driven S takes 3.9 and 3.7 seconds respectively.

The newly revised engine, which features an improved injection process and a new layout for the turbochargers and charge air cooling system, is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox.

As per the tin-top, the 911 Cabrio features a redesigned cabin, fitted with the latest Porsche Communication Management infotainment centre, which operates through a 27.6cm touchscreen. Optional driving gadgets include Night Vision Assist, with a thermal imaging camera and an adaptive cruise control system that incorporates a stop-and-go function, automatic distance control and reversible occupant protection.

The new 911 Cabriolet will arrive in South Africa around mid year, with pricing listed at R1 874 000 for the Carrera S and R1 964 000 for the 4S, both including the standard three-year/100 000km drive plan.

IOL Motoring



