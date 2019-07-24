Munich - BMW is preparing to unleash its first-ever 2 Series Gran Coupe at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, but rather than hide away the disguised prototypes, the German company is actually encouraging those that spot it to take a closer look and even use the QR code on its doors to get more info on the vehicle’s official website . The new coupe-inspired four-door will, for the first time, give BMW a rival to the Mercedes-Benz CLA and Audi A3 Sedan.

In design terms, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will be something of a ‘baby brother’ to the 8 Series GC , but its mechanical configuration is a far cry from the BMW norm. Unlike the current 2-door 2 Series Coupe, the 2 Series Gran Coupe will follow the latest 1 Series onto the company’s ULK front-wheel-drive platform that it shares with the Mini range.

As with its hatch sibling, the top model, in this case badged M235i xDrive, will get BMW’s 225kW 2-litre turbopetrol engine, which is the company’s most powerful four-cylinder engine ever, as well as all-wheel-drive and a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential.

Yet even the lower-rung models will have some innovative dynamic systems, such as the ARB wheel slip limitation technology which is positioned in the engine’s ECU rather than the DSC stability control system. This ensures that information is relayed three times faster, while the driver perceives wheel slip being brought under control up to ten times quicker, BMW claims.

This will be standard across the board, along with BMW Performance Control yaw movement distribution.

BMW has not gone into detail on the cabin, besides promising “state-of-the-art connectivity”, but if we take a look inside the latest 1 Series then the 2 GC's brag sheet will inevitably include the 7.0 BMW Operating System with voice controlled personal assistant as well as a snazzy digital instrument cluster and full-colour 23.3cm Head-Up Display.

Watch this space for all the official information when the 2 Series Gran Coupe debuts in November.

IOL Motoring



